As WWE’s June 2026 European tour winds down, Becky Lynch took some time to reconnect with her roots.

The multi-time WWE Women’s Champion recently returned to her home country of Ireland while traveling overseas with WWE and made a special visit to the training school operated by Over The Top Wrestling (OTT).

The respected Irish promotion’s wrestling school is run by Joe Cabray and Paddy Morrow, and Lynch spent time speaking with trainees and sharing her knowledge with the next generation of wrestlers. Her appearance was well received by those in attendance, with the visit serving as a rare opportunity for aspiring talent to learn from one of the most successful performers ever produced by the Irish wrestling scene.

Following the visit, Morrow shared photos of Lynch addressing the students and praised her willingness to give back to the local wrestling community (see post below).

“An absolute pleasure to catch up with ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch today,” he wrote. “Giving her time to help give back to our Irish wrestling scene is nothing short of inspiring. Irish Legend!!”

Lynch began her wrestling career on the independent scene before rising to global stardom in WWE, making her return to an Irish training environment a meaningful moment for many of the promotion’s young prospects. The visit comes as WWE continues its international tour schedule across Europe ahead of returning to North America.