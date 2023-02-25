Becky Lynch may have recently joined forces with Lita on WWE television, but The Man says the Hall of Famer has been inspiring her for years.

The former double-champion took to Instagram to discuss her pairing with Lita, where she hyped up the possibility that they may walk out of WrestleMania 39 as women’s tag team champions.

I remember being mesmerized the first time I saw @machetegirl on tv. She was cool, she was spunky and she was different . As a young woman she showed me that you could break the mold to succeed. You didn’t need to be cookie cutter. It was better if you weren’t. As a performer I’ve been able to take what she’s done and build upon it so we can keep changing the game. I could not be more proud to fight side by side on Monday. We’ve done a lot of very great things individually- but taking those tag titles and walking into WrestleMania as champions together, well, that will be pretty damn epic.

Aside from her accomplishments in WWE Lynch also reprised her role as Cyndi Lauper on this season of NBC’s Young Rock. Check out her post below.