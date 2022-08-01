Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair are apparently moving forward on the same page after Saturday’s match at WWE SummerSlam.

Belair retained her title over Lynch, then the two faced off with the returning Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (fka Io Shirai). Lynch took to Twitter and gave major praise to Belair.

“She is everything she says she is. The EST. @BiancaBelairWWE,” Lynch posted, with a photo of she and Belair hugging at SummerSlam.

Belair also posted that same photo to Twitter, and had other positive post-match reactions to Lynch. Belair then took to Twitter today and said she’s ready for her next chapter following the win over Lynch at SummerSlam.

“One Chapter Closes. Another One Opens… No rEST for the bEST. #TheMiddleChild #ESTofWWE Let’s go! #WWERaw,” she wrote with a photo of the SummerSlam face-off.

WWE has not announced Lynch, Belair or the new women’s stable for tonight’s RAW as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. You can see the aforementioned tweets below, along with other posts from Belair:

She is everything she says she is. The EST. @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/LeTDKgIaM5 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 31, 2022

Making peace & moving forward is often easier said than done.

But we DID IT!… in TENNESSEE

What a year….

So much learning, wisdom, & growth.#SummerSlam REDEMPTION!

The FINAL CHAPTER.

26 what?!!! 🤫#AndStill #ESTofWWE pic.twitter.com/gQIhsw6xKq — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) July 31, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.