Becky Lynch is already pointing fingers following her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship loss at WWE Clash In Italy.

At Saturday’s Premium Live Event, Lynch dropped the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title to Sol Ruca, marking a major milestone for the newcomer as she captured her first championship on WWE’s main roster.

The former champion didn’t wait long to address the setback.

Taking to social media after the event, Lynch claimed the match outcome was the result of questionable officiating by referee Jessika Carr, someone she has publicly taken issue with in the past.

“Last night I was once again ROBBED of my title by CROOKED CARR,” Lynch’s X post began. “CLEARLY I had SO SAD SOL pinned for MORE than the count of three when Carr INEXPLICABLY DOVE out of the ring!!!! A TOTAL MESS!!!”

Not surprisingly, Lynch wasn’t finished venting.

She went on to allege that she suffered an injury during the championship bout, while also taking a shot at Ruca in the process.

“I soldiered on but suffered a severe hematoma (my lawyers are looking into ROTTEN RUCAs footwear. They suspect they’re not regulatory!),” Lynch continued. “Doctors say they’re SHOCKED I was able to continue but I told them YOU CANT HOLD DOWN THE MAN!!!!”

Classic Becky.

Lynch’s comments come after Ruca scored the biggest victory of her WWE career by defeating one of the company’s most decorated stars on a major stage.

The fallout from the title change is expected to continue on this afternoon’s post-Clash In Italy episode of WWE Raw, which streams live on Netflix from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.

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Last night I was once again ROBBED of my title by CROOKED CARR!!! CLEARLY I had SO SAD SOL pinned for MORE than the count of three when Carr INEXPLICABLY DOVE out of the ring!!!! A TOTAL MESS!!! I soldiered on but suffered a severe hematoma (my lawyers are looking into ROTTEN… — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 1, 2026