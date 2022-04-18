Becky Lynch recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider and expressed interest in getting into Hollywood for some movie work.

Lynch said she received a script that she could relate to, about a female boxer from Ireland, who came to the United States and made a name for herself.

“There is a script that landed on my desk about a female boxer that I have been trying to track down the writers for,” Lynch revealed. “A female boxer from Ireland who came over and made her name as champion over here. I relate to that story…as the main event!”

Lynch has not been on WWE TV since losing the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, but she did return to in-ring action at the WWE live events held this past weekend. Those matches saw Lynch and Belair work a Triple Threat with Rhea Ripley, won by Belair. Lynch talked about how she and husband Seth Rollins are able to travel as a family with their daughter Roux, who was born on December 4, 2020.

“I feel very blessed that I’m able to do so many things I love and have my child there with me, touring with me,” Lynch said. “We make it so we take flights around the nap schedule. It has been great. It has been fantastic. I’m in the best run of my career, and to have her alongside me is everything.”

Lynch is expected to return to RAW on tonight’s show, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.