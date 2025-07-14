Becky Lynch left WWE Evolution with her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship intact, successfully defending her title in a triple threat match against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley.

Following the match, Becky took to social media to deliver a fiery promo, addressing the “Becky Hogan” nickname.

“What did you expect?” she said. “Evolution? I am the definition of evolution. When I showed up ten years ago, no one believed I’d become a defining figure in this business — but here I am. I’m the Intercontinental Champion. I’m the greatest to ever do it. And it’s not just me saying that — everyone’s saying it. You call me ‘Becky Hogan?’ Nah. I’m not Becky Hogan. I’m Becky Freakin’ Lynch. And I’m going to keep going until someone better comes along… but spoiler alert – that’s not happening.”

After her win, Becky also had a heated moment with a fan holding a “Becky Hogan” sign, getting in their face and declaring herself “the best to ever do it.”

Jade Cargill put Naomi in the rearview mirror — or so she hopes — with a decisive victory at WWE Evolution 2. In a brutal No Holds Barred match, Cargill defeated her longtime rival with Bianca Belair serving as the special guest referee. The match came to a dramatic end when Cargill delivered a top-rope Jaded through a table to seal the win.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

Special Guest Referee @BiancaBelairWWE did not come to play!

"Are you okay? Are you okay?" Us if we were the referee

WWE NXT talent Aria Bennett revealed that she recently underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ACL. She noted that she waited to share the news until the procedure was complete, wanting to update her supporters once everything went smoothly. She wrote,

“Life threw a curveball a few weeks ago…I tore my ACL. And yes it was torn in that dancing video, my surgery was scheduled for a later date.

Funny thing is, I didn’t even feel pain when it happened. I kept practicing like nothing was wrong. Found out later it was a full tear.

To protect my mental, I wanted to wait until after surgery to update my followers. At first it was a lot to process, until I started praying and realized God is always working…even when I can’t see it. 🙏🏾

Keeping things fun and lighthearted has helped me get through the hard times. Laughter really is medicine. This is just one chapter in the story. Right now, it’s about healing, trusting the process, and coming back stronger—mind, body, and spirit.

Thank you for all the love, support, and prayers. I’ll keep y’all posted on the comeback. 💪🏾❤️”

Several celebrities were spotted at WWE Evolution 2 in Atlanta, Georgia. Metro Boomin, Lil Yachty, Funny Marco, and Quavo were in attendance once again for a WWE event — this time, showing up for the all-women’s pay-per-view event.