During Saturday’s post-2025 WWE Money In The Bank 2025 media scrum, newly crowned WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch discussed her victory over Lyra Valkyria and the potential threat from Naomi, who won the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match and earned the opportunity to cash in on any WWE champion at any time and place for up to a year.

You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:

On if winning the Intercontinental Title was her goal when she returned: “When I came back, I wanted to crush Liv for putting me out, but then when Lyra made a loser out of me, that is when I wanted to win the title. And I wanted to make sure that Everybody was reminded who the greatest of all time is, and it is me. And slap the disrespect out of her mouth.”

On the lack of respect from Lyra and no more chances for the division: “Tonight I got more disrespect. More disrespect. She would not have a job if it was not for me. She would not have her fiancé if it was not for me. Every piece of food she buys is because of me. And then tonight I see more disrespect. But now I do have the title. And all those opportunities that I was taking from everybody, they don’t even know. They don’t even know. Nobody is going to get any more chances unless I say so.”

On her time away from WWE: “I’m amazing. Amazing. Amazing. I got to do whatever I wanted. I got to be free from the judgments of all of the WWE Universe that are always throwing their opinions, always telling me that I’m this and that. I’m wonderful, and I remembered, oh my goodness, I’m wonderful. I’m the greatest to ever do it, and I can look back at my career and say, wow, I did this, I changed the game. The whole industry is better because of me.”

On the negativity she received from the WWE Universe: “And I forgot. Sometimes I would forget all of that because of all the negativity that was always coming my way. Instead, I got to enjoy my family life, my amazing family, life, my perfect child, my very hot, handsome husband. And I got to film TV shows, film movies because I’m a star, and I did not have to deal with all the noise in the WWE Universe. It was, ‘Meh, meh, meh! Meh, meh, meh, meh, meh!’ Always at me.”

On the return of WWE Evolution: “Evolution 2, great, yeah, wonderful. I’m going to be the champion.”

On not being afraid of Naomi: “I’m not afraid of nothing. I’m not afraid of nothing. Oh, everyone wants to see Naomi get an opportunity now?! Naomi walked out on me. Naomi walked out on me. She thinks she’s going to come for me, she’s got another thing coming.”

On her daughter Roux wanting to see Naomi win: “You know what was the most hurtful thing is that tonight, my child watched the show live in the audience in the very front row for the first time. And you know who she wanted to see win that match? She wanted to see Naomi win that match. So I have a problem with that.”

On her child being upset by fans chanting “Becky Sucks”: “And I have another problem with that because my baby was so happy when I came out. She was so happy. She knew her mama was going to do this. She knew her mama was going to do this and take this — she knew her mama was going to do this and take this home. She was so excited. She’s really getting into wrestling, and she could take the cheap shots from Lyra. She could take me getting the cheap shots. She could take me getting a little beat up. She could take that. But what she could not take was the disrespect from the Los Angeles crowd. Everybody chanting, ‘Becky sucks!’ That made my baby cry. She had to walk out. She did not even see me win the championship, or Lyra raise my hand. The disrespect. The disrespect.”