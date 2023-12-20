Becky Lynch made an appearance on Strutting From Gorilla to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the WWE star talked highly of NXT’s Thea Hail.

“And then there’s other people that I’ve had my eye on. I think Thea Hail is somebody that I look forward to seeing how she progresses. She’s somebody that’s different. She’s got this particular charisma about her that I really like and that I really enjoy so, I’m looking forward to one day stepping in the ring with her too.”