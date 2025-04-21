“Big Time Becks” just helped Lyra Valkyria become “Lyra 2 Belts.”

As noted, “The Man” Becky Lynch returned as the late fill-in replacement for Bayley alongside WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria in her WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship opportunity against reigning title-holders Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41 Sunday.

Following her surprise return, Lynch helped Valkyria en route to a victory over the champs, finishing things off with her Man-Handle Slam for the pinfall victory.

With the win, Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria are your brand new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

We have NEW Women's Tag Team Champions at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/ZXa5k2aZ3N — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025