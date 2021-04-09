Becky Lynch is fueling rumor and speculation on her possible WWE return at WrestleMania 37 this weekend.

Lynch took to Instagram this afternoon and posted a random message. Fans noted that the first letter of each word spells out “Night One” – which could be a teaser for Night One of WrestleMania 37.

The message reads like this:

Nothing

Is

Guaranteed

Here

Tonight

Only

Now

Eternally

It should be noted that the post was tagged from Tampa, Florida, where WWE has been running from for the last several months, and where WrestleMania is taking place from this weekend.

Former WWE on-air talent Cathy Kelley commented on the apparent hint and wrote,”here for the first letter of every word.”

It was reported earlier today that a big WrestleMania 37 segment with Lynch and another WWE Superstar had been discussed, but not confirmed. You can click here for that report. This came after WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan stated earlier this week that both Lynch and Ronda Rousey will be returning soon.

Stay tuned for more on Lynch’s WWE status. Below is her full Instagram post:

