“The Man” has come back around to “Sin City.”
In the co-main event of the evening at WrestleMania 41 Sunday, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made their way to the ring for their scheduled WWE Tag-Team Championship defense against WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria and her mystery partner.
But who was the mystery partner?
In what wasn’t exactly kept a great mystery, particularly by Big E. and the panelists on the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Sunday pre-show leading up to tonight’s night two special event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” Becky Lynch came out as the surprise late-replacement for Bayley.
Lynch joined Valkyria in her tag-team title tilt in the second-to-last advertised match of the evening at WrestleMania 41 Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, as fans were shown in close-up shots on camera crying in the crowd.
After a hard-fought battle, Lynch and Valkyria fight their way to a victory, with Lynch hitting a Man-Handle Slam for the pinfall. With the win, Lynch and Valkyria are the brand new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.
Who will it be?!
We find out RIGHT NOW at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/srqOZdpGmA
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025
THE MAN is BACK at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/IMDqYl7buv
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025
The man has come around once again. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/D5ajrpC1yf
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 21, 2025