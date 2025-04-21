“The Man” has come back around to “Sin City.”

In the co-main event of the evening at WrestleMania 41 Sunday, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made their way to the ring for their scheduled WWE Tag-Team Championship defense against WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria and her mystery partner.

But who was the mystery partner?

In what wasn’t exactly kept a great mystery, particularly by Big E. and the panelists on the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Sunday pre-show leading up to tonight’s night two special event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” Becky Lynch came out as the surprise late-replacement for Bayley.

Lynch joined Valkyria in her tag-team title tilt in the second-to-last advertised match of the evening at WrestleMania 41 Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, as fans were shown in close-up shots on camera crying in the crowd.

After a hard-fought battle, Lynch and Valkyria fight their way to a victory, with Lynch hitting a Man-Handle Slam for the pinfall. With the win, Lynch and Valkyria are the brand new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

Who will it be?! We find out RIGHT NOW at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/srqOZdpGmA — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025