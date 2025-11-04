WWE Raw was a newsworthy show on Monday night.

In addition to returns from Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio, the show also featured the unadvertised return of Becky Lynch.

The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion stormed the commentary section and stood on the table to cut a promo to get some things off of her chest.

For those who missed it, featured below is a recap of the segment:

Becky Lynch Gets Some Things Off Her Chest The commentators begin to talk until Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch jumps on the table. Lynch says The Man has come around, and she has a lot to get off her chest. Lynch has been going through a lot these last few weeks. She’s got a hot husband who is injured at home. The Vision have lost their minds and ruined everything. Lynch has been saddled with a crooked referee hell bent on holding her down. After all that, Pearce sent her home to cool down. Lynch says she’s the definition of cool. The only cool thing to come out of New Mexico is a show about how much meth these people do. Maxxine Dupri is not cool, but she’s lucky because she got to step into the ring with her and lived to tell the tale. Dupri won’t shut up about it. The crowd is making her feel like she belongs, but Dupri doesn’t. You don’t survive in this business by being lucky. You have to be good. Lynch is the best. Sports Illustrated and Bleacher Report say it. Lynch is a lifelong student of the game. This isn’t a test Dupri can cram for. Dupri can train with the best. The next time they’re in the ring, one wrong move will be the last for Dupri. Lynch says, “Welcome to the Big Time!” Lynch storms off.

