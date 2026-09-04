Becky Lynch says Nia Jax’s infamous 2018 punch may have been the best thing that could have happened to her WWE career.

Speaking on the 100th episode of No-Contest Wrestling, Lynch reflected on the Raw brawl that left her with a broken nose and concussion ahead of Survivor Series.

“I have no recollection. I have little bits of a recollection.”

Lynch said the moment was entirely unplanned and credited Jax with creating an image that helped accelerate her rise as “The Man.”

“None of that was my doing. That was all Nia. Thanks Nia.”

Lynch believes her career may have taken a different path without the injury.

“If that didn’t happen, maybe I don’t get to the main event of WrestleMania, honestly.”

Jax felt terrible about injuring her, but Lynch now sees the accident differently.

“It was the best thing that could have ever happened to me at that time.”

Lynch ultimately became one of the first women to headline WrestleMania when she faced Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35.

The same interview also revisited the creation of her WWE name.

Lynch said she was happy to retain “Becky” but disliked the surname the company selected.

“I think they put it together and I was like, ‘Yeah, probably be good to keep my first name, but Lynch, I don’t like that.’”

She did not continue pushing back because she was still trying to establish herself and was concerned about jeopardizing her job.

WrestlingHeadlines already covered separate material from the same interview concerning Lynch’s breakout run and the original SmackDown Women’s Championship plans. Those quotations are not repeated here.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit No-Contest Wrestling, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.