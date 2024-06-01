Becky Lynch has entered the free agent market.

As soon as the clock struck midnight to turn the calendars over to Saturday, June 1, 2024, the WWE contract of “The Man” expired and the former WWE Women’s World Champion officially became a free agent.

Lynch is now a free agent for the first time in 11 years after re-signing her latest WWE deal back in 2021, a three-year extension that expired after Friday. The last time she was a free agent was in 2013.

WWE appeared to wrap up Lynch’s run, having her drop the women’s world title to Liv Morgan at WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024, as well as coming up short in the champions rematch on this week’s WWE Raw.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE seemed aware that Lynch would be taking time off even before she won her latest women’s world title. Regardless, they went ahead with the decision for her to win the gold, as it felt like a better approach for the story line for her to win it.

There was never any concern about Lynch’s willingness to “do business” on the way out.

No agreement or deal was reached between WWE and Lynch at the 11th hour, but the company has communicated their interest in continuing to work with “The Man” in the future. Lynch was said to be a “class act” to deal with, and had communicated to WWE that she was taking time off.

As things currently stand, WWE and those close to Lynch do not expect her to go anywhere else, however significant offers will no doubt be coming her way now that she is a free agent.

Industry sources expect Lynch will be receiving the largest contract offers for any woman in the history of pro wrestling.