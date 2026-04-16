Becky Lynch is a fan of MJF.

And you know it.

The two worked on the same movie, as they each had roles in Happy Gilmore 2 starring Adam Sandler, and during an appearance on the Good One podcast (see video below), “The Man” offered high praise for “The Devil.”

“I think he’s so great,” she said of the AEW star. “I love him. I’ll be honest, I thought he would be an asshole. He is so good at his character that I was like, ‘I’m going to hate this guy.’ He’s just the sweetest boy. He’s so nice. He’s so great.”

Lynch would go on to offer even more praise for the former AEW World Champion.

“It was such a great conversation and chat,” she continued. “We bonded instantly. I love him. I totally bought the act. Now, I’m killing the act. I’m sorry. He’s so great and wonderful. He was so great in the movie. He’s a fantastic speaker and actor. He’s also so young. I’m excited to see where his career goes.”

Becky Lynch challenges AJ Lee for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.