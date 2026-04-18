Becky Lynch is offering some unexpected backup to MJF following his shocking AEW World Title loss.

The fallout from the April 15 episode of AEW Dynamite continues to stir conversation after MJF dropped the AEW World Championship to Darby Allin in an extremely short match.

The quick defeat raised eyebrows immediately, and MJF himself hasn’t stopped voicing his frustration since.

Taking to social media in the days that followed, Maxwell Jacob Friedman went on a passionate rant, demanding what he described as justice. He didn’t hold back either, calling out several key figures in AEW as responsible for what went down.

MJF specifically named Tony Khan, Bryan Danielson, Aubrey Edwards, Renee Paquette, and Darby Allin as guilty parties in the situation.

That’s when WWE Superstar Becky Lynch chimed in.

Despite working for a rival company, Lynch has been openly complimentary of MJF in the past, and she once again showed support in response to his latest claims.

Replying directly to his post, Lynch wrote, “Let me know, I’ll put you in contact with the BEST lawyers!”

A bold offer.

And one that certainly got fans talking.

MJF, for his part, remains convinced that he was cheated out of his championship reign. He has pointed to the circumstances surrounding his title defense against Kenny Omega, noting that he appeared in the arena following the Dynasty event without even realizing he was scheduled to compete in a World Title match.

Something clearly isn’t sitting right with “The Salt of the Earth.”