During her appearance on Out Of Character, Becky Lynch spoke about her upcoming match against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel. Here’s what she had to say:

You can’t look past either of them. Bianca is an incredible athlete and one of the strongest, fastest – all the EST things she says. She’s got some incredible offense. But then Sasha is fantastic and one of the best we’ve ever had. She’s always coming up with new, innovative ways to beat people and to use their own things against them. She’s craftier, Bianca is more stronger and athletic. You’re going in against two heavyweights in terms of skill and ability. I always try to outsmart people and outlast people, and I can withstand whatever you put me against and come out on top. They’re both incredible. It’s gonna be an incredible match, but I’m still coming out on top.

Credit: Out Of Character. H/T 411Mania.