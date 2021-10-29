During her appearance on Out Of Character, Becky Lynch gave her thoughts on being drafted to Raw. Here’s what she had to say:

Look, I love SmackDown. That’s been my home. SmackDown was the show I watched when I was a fan back at home because we didn’t have cable, so I only saw SmackDown and would get to watch it on Saturday mornings. I was always such a big fan of it. Then I was the first woman drafted to SmackDown back in 2016. So, I’ve always felt so at home there, and my come-up all happened on SmackDown. Everything I’ve done that I’m so proud of really has happened there. So, I suppose this is a new challenge because Raw lately hasn’t been getting as much love. It’s a chance to go over there and make Raw into an awesome show and to show you guys what’s up.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Out Of Character. H/T 411Mania.