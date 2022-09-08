Becky Lynch recently appeared on FOX Sports’ “Out of Character” podcast and talked about wrestling in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia earlier this year at WWE Elimination Chamber, where she defeated WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

“I don’t know how I feel about doing a show over there but then somebody mentioned that, ‘Look, you don’t get to influence people by not being there’ you know? You get to show these women and young girls what’s possible and that’s amazing. The audience are so receptive and they love it and their reaction through everything is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. So, to know that you maybe have a small part in influencing a young girl who wouldn’t have been aware of this thing otherwise, is really incredible,” Lynch said.

Lynch also talked about the influence that Ronda Rousey has had on women in pro wrestling and MMA.

“I hate to bring her up but if Ronda Rousey, credit where credit is due,” Lynch said. “Look, if Ronda Rousey hadn’t been as good as she was in MMA, there wouldn’t have been women in the UFC and women [wouldn’t] see that and say, ‘I want to do that too.’ It starts by showing people what’s possible so that we can change the world.”

Lynch is currently out of action with a separated shoulder. It was noted in early August that surgery was possible, but Lynch stated a few weeks back in an Instagram Live video with Brian Gewirtz that she has a lot more mobility now, and that the injury is healing quick.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Lynch’s new comments on her injury and a creative conversation she had with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the full interview with Lynch:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.