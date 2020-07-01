Becky Lynch on Wanting to Drop the RAW Women’s Title to Shayna Baszler, Starting a Family with Seth Rollins, More

Becky Lynch recently spoke with WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins for their “The Bellas Podcast” and discussed her pregnancy, being away from WWE, and more. Lynch and Seth Rollins are due to welcome their first child together in December.

Lynch has been away from WWE since announcing her retirement on the post-Money In the Bank RAW in late May. She relinquished the RAW Women’s Title title to Money In the Bank winner Asuka that same night. Lynch revealed to The Bellas that she had originally pitched dropping the title as WrestleMania 36, where she defeated Shayna Baszler. Becky noted that she made the pitch as she and Rollins had been trying to get pregnant around that time, but plans changed.

“I don’t know about you guys, but you have your goals and your working towards everything, but in the back of my mind, I always wanted to be a mother and have a family,” Lynch said. (H/T to WrestlingNews) She continued, “I knew I wanted to try and have a baby before 35. Then I met Colby [Seth Rollins] and was like, ‘Perfect, this is my person.’ This was always the plan.

“We started trying and I thought it would take a long time, and it didn’t, we were super lucky. It happened before I would have expected. I was still the champ at the time. I actually thought I was going to lose the title at WrestleMania, which I also pitched, that was the end of it. Plans change.”

Regarding the pitched title loss at WrestleMania, The Man noted that she wanted to get defeated really quickly to drop the title. The idea was nixed but then there was an idea for a tournament to determine the new #1 contender, with the competitors not knowing that they would really be competing for the title. It was noted that due to Money In the Bank, WWE ended up merging the two ideas together.

Lynch said she was going to wait until after she was done with her in-ring career to have a family, but she changed her mind because she believes men don’t wait around to become a father.

Lynch later said she felt sick after WrestleMania 36, which led to an early pregnancy test. She said she read the test results incorrectly at first, and later came back from the gym and saw that there were two lines on the test.

