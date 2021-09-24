During an interview with BT Sport, Becky Lynch revealed that she only found out a couple days beforehand that she’d be wrestling at Summerslam. Here’s what she had to say:

I actually really only knew what I was doing, probably, that I was going to have that match probably a day or two before. I got a call on Monday, SummerSlam was on Saturday, that there was a possibility that I was needed to fill in for a match, but I didn’t know entirely until Friday.

She [Belair] was preparing for a different match. She had her sights set on Sasha. She also, she trusted me. That was her first mistake. She’s new to the game, she hasn’t been watching her entire life. DTA [Don’t Trust Anybody]. It’s not personal, it’s business. I want to be the champ. If you’re not in there to be the champ, then get out. She should have been a bit more suspicious.