During her appearance on Out Of Character, Becky Lynch spoke on the good and bad storylines of her post Wrestlemania 35 title run. Here’s what she had to say:

I went from the main event of WrestleMania to then the next night, I have to make a star out of Lacey [Evans]. So, I was tasked with that, and the audience didn’t know her. That was hard because I’d gone from fighting underneath to being the top star to then all of sudden, I’m the top star and have to bring somebody else up with me. The audience didn’t know her, and she hadn’t wrestled for very long. That was hard doing that and then finding the right opponents in that mix to go there – we went from Lacey to Sasha, and Sasha is established and great and the audience loves her. I got a few good matches in there with her, then it went into a weird tag team run with me and Charlotte. I think they were trying to put both of us on top, but we’re opposing. There was some weirdness in there. Not all stories you have are gonna be home runs I suppose. There are gonna be some ones that don’t hit, but the thing is, you try with everyone to have it be a home run. You’re never going, ‘Let me phone this story in. Who’s this person? If the audience doesn’t care about her, I won’t care about her.’ No, you’ve gotta find a reason that you care to make the audience care about them and try to make it be the best story you can give, even if it’s not gonna be the best story you’ve ever had….I don’t know if I’m ever satisfied with anything. I always look back and go, ‘That could’ve been better.’ But I’m satisfied with points of it. The Sasha stuff was great. All the Asuka stuff was great. All the run-up to it was great.