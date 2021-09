During her interview with TalkSPORT, Becky Lynch revealed that she’s hoping to end up in the ring with Beth Phoenix. Here’s what she had to say:

Yeah, I’ve been trying to get a fight out of Beth Phoenix for a long time. Maybe this (The feud between Edge and Seth Rollins) would be one way to go, we’ll see if we can reel her in.

Credit: talkSPORT.