The upcoming Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match will feature Becky Lynch going at it with IYO SKY, Bayley, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Lynch recently appeared on WWE’s After The Bell and talked about how bad she wants to win the MITB briefcase.

“Oh my gosh, I wanted that thing,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to hold it because anything can happen, and it’s that element of surprise that you always have. That’s what we wrestle for, that’s what we do this for, to elicit a response from the audience, and there is never a better, bigger response than when somebody with a briefcase hits the ring, their music hits, and the place just goes electric because anything can happen. I want that!”

Host Kevin Patrick pointed to how The O2 Arena in London will be packed with Irish fans for Money In the Bank, and Lynch will have the chance to speak to them with her performance.

“When we look back at the Money In the Bank 2018, this is really where ‘The Man’ started, was from the audience responding to me kindly. To finally give them their reward and say, ‘Guys, it’s all been worth it.’ While I climb that ladder at The O2, in front of my country-men, it will be worth it. I feel like we need it. We need it.”

