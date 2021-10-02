Yesterday’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX kicked off the first night of the WWE draft, which saw superstars like Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Big E chosen in the first round.

One name that was noticeably absent from yesterday’s draft was current SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch, who later tweeted out that she would not be eligible as a pick until Monday Night Raw since she was waiting for both networks to throw more money in her direction.

The Man writes, “The Man is not eligible to be picked until Monday . I wanted to give people more time to put money on the table.”

The Man is not eligible to be picked until Monday . I wanted to give people more time to put money on the table . https://t.co/ry3QNeIl3w — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 2, 2021

You can check out the entire night one draft results here.