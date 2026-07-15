Becky Lynch is opening up about her experience with postpartum depression, revealing that her struggles began long after giving birth.

During a recent appearance on the Happy Mum podcast (see video below), “The Man” discussed her mental health journey and explained that her symptoms surfaced after she stopped breastfeeding her daughter, something she says she didn’t realize was possible.

“I had figured that I’d probably be inclined to get postpartum depression, but nobody had told me that you can get it after you’re done breastfeeding,” Lynch said. “I breastfed for over two years.”

She continued by explaining how her mood changed once she weaned her daughter.

“Then, when she’s over two and I weaned her, all of the sudden, I’m so low,” she continued. “I’m like, ‘What is happening?’ I had no idea until somebody had told me, ‘Oh yeah, I got it after I weaned my daughter off.’ [This person] became just such a source of support for me. I didn’t realize it could happen.”

Lynch went on to describe the severity of what she experienced, recalling feelings of hopelessness and self-doubt during that period.

“Yeah, but very low [mood]. I remember describing it as, I couldn’t see colors. Everything just felt gray and dull. I had no hope, I didn’t want to get out of bed in the morning, I didn’t want to exist. I was just so low. Anything that went wrong went super wrong. I didn’t feel worthy of my husband, all of that stuff. I guess not knowing why you felt like that, you know, it was scary. Then, I tell everybody [what I’m feeling] because I don’t really know how to keep it in and then I’m like, ‘Oh, now I sound like a nuts person.’ Then there’s that, worrying about other people’s perceptions of me.”

Lynch also shared that she chose to pursue a natural approach to treatment, explaining that acupuncture played a major role in helping her recover.

“But, acupuncture is what got me out of that. I never took any medication. I was a little scared of medication. I know it’s so wonderful and does incredible things for people, I was just scared of other side effects. I was like, is there a natural way that I can do it? I had gone to acupuncture for different things when I was younger, I didn’t get periods etc etc. That brought them back, so I was like, let me try that. I think within like three or four sessions, it’s like the sun came out. I could see the blue in the sky. I would take natural supplements, all of that I found very helpful. I think it took about six months. But yeah, just not being aware that it could happen two years after [birth].”

Also during the interview, Becky Lynch shared a hilarious story about Roux critiquing she and Seth Rollins’ entrances in WWE.