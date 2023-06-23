WWE’s After The Bell will see Becky Lynch speak about her experience with postpartum depression, and how she’s coped in recent months after she experienced it around WrestleMania 39 time this past April. People Magazine has released a preview of today’s interview, where Lynch says she initially thought she escaped postpartum depression in the years after her daughter Roux was born in December 2020.

However, Lynch noted that around the time of her WrestleMania match in April, she realized she was “on edge” and had been experiencing post-weaning depression since Roux stopped breastfeeding.

“And then it kind of got really, really dark for a few months and I was in a really bad spot,” Lynch said, choking up at points during the interview. “It was kind of one of those things where you’re trying to pull yourself out of it, because you know mentally, ‘God, I’ve got a great life. I’ve got a great husband. I’ve got a great baby, and I’m doing this thing at the highest level that I love.’ But no reasoning with yourself was able to overcome that level of depression.”

“I didn’t know you could get post-weaning depression,” Lynch continued. “So, not even knowing that that was a thing I think also hurt me because, why am I feeling like this? Why am I acting like this? And [I was] not realizing that this is actually a common thing that happens and there are ways you can treat it. And once you figure out the cause of all of that, then you’re off to the races and then you’re back and then you can appreciate everything. But yeah, for a few months there, it was rough.”

Lynch said another mother in WWE recognized what she was going through and pulled her aside to help.

“Thankfully, somebody that we all know — I won’t put her on the spot — she told me what was happening because it had happened to her,” Lynch said. “She gave me some tips, and I kind of kept thinking it was gonna pass, ‘it was gonna pass, it was gonna pass,’ and then it really wasn’t passing.”

Lynch injured her foot shortly after WrestleMania 39 and needed four weeks off to recover.

“It was such a blessing,” she said of the time off. “I really had to face everything that I was going through because when you go, go, go, you can be so distracted but you realize that you’re getting quite explosive, that you just kind of get on with it. So, I really had to face it and learn how to deal with it.”

Lynch tried meditation, supplements, and finally acupuncture before she was able to find what worked for her. She returned to WWE TV in late May.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.