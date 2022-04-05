Becky Lynch has been lashing out on Twitter following her loss to new RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Night One of WrestleMania 38.

Lynch posted several photos from the match with captions that spell, “You. Can’t deny me.”

She also posted photos with captions that come out to, “Can’t. Deny. Me.”

Lynch then posted a single photo and wrote, “YOU CANT DENY ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Lynch made another tweet that said their match was the real biggest in WrestleMania history, not Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Lynch said she will be back even stronger, and made a reference to how Belair had an “army” in her entrance, which was the Ocean of Soul marching band from Texas Southern University.

“The real biggest match in #WrestleMania history. She came with an army. I came alone. And I’ll come back even stronger,” she wrote.

Finally, Lynch responded to a photo that WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix posted with the new red brand champion.

Phoenix wrote, “Congrats Champ. @BiancaBelairWWE continues to amaze me. @BeckyLynchWWE hates this photo.”

“Don’t push me Beth. I will end you,” Lynch responded.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Lynch moving forward, but we will keep you updated. You can see her related tweets below:

