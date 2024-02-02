Becky Lynch’s upcoming book, ‘Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl’, is set to be released in March.

Her husband, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, hosted a LiveSigning session featuring Lynch where Lynch discussed the early days of her time at NXT.

“Even in my early stages in NXT, it was weird and it was confusing because you were told that women can’t punch and we can’t use things like steps or we can’t use the posts and it was like, are we supposed to hair pull and slap each other? And it was very confusing and I even remember being told, ‘Move like a girl’ and I was like, ‘What? I’m a girl. I’m moving. What do you mean move like a girl?’ And it was all so very confusing… and also, where I wanted to get to, there had been no women that had gone there so, it is very male-dominated but I was trying to get to the space where the men where at the top of the card and so I had to rely on them for help and for guidance and was lucky that I had people like you (Seth Rollins) to turn to and John Cena, being able to ask him advice because he was on all the live events and so you very much had to go to the people who had been in the spots that you wanted to be and luckily, everybody is so willing to help the younger, eager talent out in that regard… Nobody’s hoarding the secrets for themselves.”

