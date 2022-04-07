WWE superstar Becky Lynch was a recent guest on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast to discuss her Raw women’s title loss to Bianca Belair, with The Man adding that she plans on returning stronger than ever somewhere down the line. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Belair coming out with the Marching Band threw her off her game:

I go to the ring, I go by myself, like I always do, here she comes with a frickin’ army. Of course, that’s going to throw me off my game. How many people were there? 100 people? Of course, it threw me off my game. She had an army, which is why I lost. I didn’t know if somebody was going to come out with a trombone and hit me in the back of the head, I didn’t know. If I had an army, that’s what I would do. This is the wrestling business, you never know what’s going to happen. Trombone, trumpet, clarinet, things can be flying willy nilly. I already beat her in 26 seconds. It shouldn’t have lasted that long.

Says she will come back stronger than ever:

The army got in my head. I dominated. If you watch, I dominated her. Next time. I don’t care, but I do care. I care a little bit. When I lose, I really win because I come back strong. Yeah, that’s what happens. This is a good thing. It happened before. It happened at SummerSlam 2018 and I became The Man, the biggest thing in the entire industry. It happened at Royal Rumble 2019, I lost my match earlier then came back and won the Royal Rumble. This is good. I’m going to come back stronger than ever.

