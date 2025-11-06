Becky Lynch appreciates women’s wrestling.

Hell, she’s the best women’s wrestler in the history of the sport.

And she’s not the only one saying it. Other people say it, too.

Sports Illustrated said it.

Bleacher Report said it.

As someone who appreciates a good women’s wrestling contest, “The Man” surfaced via social media to share a brief statement celebrating an entire pro wrestling promotion centered around the specific genre’ of the business.

The reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion took to her official Instagram page on Thursday to share a throwback photo of herself from her days as a rookie wrestling prospect in the all-women’s SHIMMER pro wrestling promotion based out of Chicago, Illinois.

“Happy 20th anniversary SHIMMER,” Big Time Becks wrote. “A very special company and a special time in my life. They gave this punk teenage gal a chance and a platform and I’ll always be grateful.”

SHIMMER Wrestling founder, Dave Prazak, also released a statement on Thursday to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the promotion.

Prazak’s statement from the official company website at SHIMMERWrestling.com reads as follows: