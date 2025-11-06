Becky Lynch appreciates women’s wrestling.
Hell, she’s the best women’s wrestler in the history of the sport.
And she’s not the only one saying it. Other people say it, too.
As someone who appreciates a good women’s wrestling contest, “The Man” surfaced via social media to share a brief statement celebrating an entire pro wrestling promotion centered around the specific genre’ of the business.
The reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion took to her official Instagram page on Thursday to share a throwback photo of herself from her days as a rookie wrestling prospect in the all-women’s SHIMMER pro wrestling promotion based out of Chicago, Illinois.
“Happy 20th anniversary SHIMMER,” Big Time Becks wrote. “A very special company and a special time in my life. They gave this punk teenage gal a chance and a platform and I’ll always be grateful.”
SHIMMER Wrestling founder, Dave Prazak, also released a statement on Thursday to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the promotion.
Prazak’s statement from the official company website at SHIMMERWrestling.com reads as follows:
Twenty years ago today, SHIMMER debuted
It’s wild to think that today marks twenty years since we first gathered in Berwyn, Illinois to present our vision of an ideal women’s professional wrestling product.
For the sixteen years that we promoted live events, the goals were always the same. To provide the talented women in this industry with a place to call their own, from experienced wrestlers to newcomers who had a desire to learn from those who came before them. For the young talent to have a place to develop as performers, so they could then use that knowledge and experience to build a career. And of course, to give pro wrestling fans a unique promotion to support and enjoy.
It wasn’t perfect. The shows should have been shorter for the live audience. The rosters should have been smaller to put more focus on the most promising individual talents. Had we not overspent, perhaps it would’ve lasted longer than it did. We should’ve tried to do more storylines, despite the unusual taping schedule. Immediate release of the video footage should have been the priority, rather than taking too much time trying to get things right in the editing room. In hindsight, there’s a million things I would have done differently, but you live and you learn.
We didn’t make any money as a wrestling promotion. In that respect, the promotion was a failure. But we did succeed in providing a stage for those who desperately needed one at the time, during an era before streaming, when the talent had fewer avenues to get themselves noticed. That such a large percentage of the wrestlers who competed in the SHIMMER ring were able to eventually move on in their careers and be featured on global television is truly rewarding.
I take pride in comparing SHIMMER to the old Memphis territory. It seems like everyone in wrestling passed through there at some point in their career. Young wrestlers went there to learn. Vets stayed there to keep going. Nobody made any real money there, but it served its purpose. It was a place for the wrestlers to perform, and live entertainment for the fans in the seats every night.
Only the locker room on October 31, 2021 knew that it was the last show. Though it would have been nice to give the fans a public farewell, please keep in mind that this is pro wrestling we’re talking about. History has proven that folks retire dozens of times and keep coming back. The same can sometimes be said for wrestling promotions, and I never wanted to be the guy trying to sell sympathy tickets for a “final show.” So, our team just went out there that day, and did the same thing we always did, just one last time.
I’ve said it before, but this twenty year anniversary is a good time to reiterate it. Thank you to all of the wrestlers and staff who gave their blood, sweat, and tears to SHIMMER during the years we were around. Every piece of the puzzle was essential to the creation of such wonderful memories when we came together.
Shimmer, sparkle… while you can.
dp
