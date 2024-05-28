Another massive update on Becky Lynch and her future with WWE.

It was reported yesterday that Lynch had still not re-signed with WWE, with her contract set to expire on June 1st. The Man competed on last night’s Raw in a women’s world championship match, but came up short against Liv Morgan, who had dethroned her for the title at last Saturday’s King & Queen of the Ring event. PW Torch has since provided an update.

According to the report, Lynch will be taking a hiatus away from WWE once her contract expires. Sources tell the Torch that Lynch is NOT expected to go to AEW, and that her taking time away is either due to wanting a break from the grind OR frustration from WWE’s offer. Regardless, Lynch is expected to return to WWE one day.

Lynch has grown to become one of WWE’s biggest superstars. She headlined WrestleMania 35 alongside Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, and has been in marquee Mania matchups ever since, including this year where she faced Rhea Ripley on night one. The former multi-time women’s champion has stated in the past that has thought about spending more time at home to be a mom.

