Becky Lynch is reportedly scheduled to be at WWE SummerSlam.

It’s believed that Lynch will not be returning to the WWE storylines until the fall, but PWInsider reports that she is scheduled to be in attendance for the SummerSlam pay-per-view on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas.

Lynch has been backstage for recent WWE events, but has not appeared in front of the crowd since announcing her pregnancy last year. It remains to be seen if she will appear at SummerSlam, but we now know that she is scheduled to be there.

A recent report on Lynch’s status noted that she may be on the road with husband Seth Rollins, as she was for Money In the Bank in July, but that does not mean she is getting booked to return before October. The report noted that Lynch will not be returning to the WWE storylines until after the WWE Draft, which is reportedly planned for early October.

As we’ve noted, rumors have Lynch being considered for a move to SmackDown when she does return to WWE action. She is still listed as a member of the RAW roster as of this writing, but a move to the blue brand would put her on the road with Rollins full-time as they work.

Lynch fueled the rumor mill a few weeks back when it was revealed that she had her hairstyle changed back to the look that she had when she was actively competing in WWE. You can click here for that photo.

Rollins is set to face WWE Hall of Famer Edge at SummerSlam.

