Becky Lynch had a lot of people speculating on a potential WWE Royal Rumble return after she posted a photo of a curtain on Sunday night before the 30-Woman Rumble Match. The WWE Twitter account even picked up on the tease.

Lynch took to Twitter and responded to WWE’s tweet, noting that she just thought she’d post a photo of a nice looking curtain.

“Oh no, my bad. I just thought it was a really nice picture of a curtain,” she wrote.

Lynch also congratulated Bianca Belair on her 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match win.

“While I’m here, thank you everyone for your birthday messages yesterday and congratulations @BiancaBelairWWE #RoyalRumble,” she wrote.

Lynch gave birth to she and Seth Rollins’ first child last month, but there’s been no word on when she will return to the ring. Rollins returned during last night’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

