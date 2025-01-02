Will “The Man” be back in WWE in time for this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All?”

Yes.

Yes, she will.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that Becky Lynch will be returning to the scene in WWE sooner, rather than later.

The women’s wrestling legend has been on the sidelines from WWE since her May 27, 2024 loss to Liv Morgan inside of a steel cage at WWE Raw.

According to the aforementioned report, “Big Time Becks” will be back in time to be featured into WWE programming on the road to WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lynch’s storyline upon returning will be “factored heavily into high-level WrestleMania plans.”

Additionally, Sports Illustrated is reporting that Lynch’s WWE return could happen “as soon as this Monday” on the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.