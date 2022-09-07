Becky Lynch recently appeared on FOX Sports’ “Out of Character” podcast and revealed conversations she had with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H about her character.

Lynch revealed how Triple H said WWE was “swimming upstream” (or trying to hard to achieve a goal when an easier option is there) by keeping her as a heel. She was asked if she was surprised to turn babyface again at SummerSlam following the loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and the surprise return of Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

“No,” she responded. “Because I had talked to Hunter a little bit before and he was like, ‘How do you feel about being a heel?’ and I was like, ‘Honestly, it’s fun I like it. I feel like I’m maybe more naturally inclined to be a babyface, I think people like me better as a babyface.”

“So, he was like, ‘I feel like we are swimming upstream keeping you as a heel.’ Yeah, I agree and so then the creative was laid out and I was like, ‘Yeah, that sounds awesome.'”

Lynch was also asked if she’s happy Triple H is now leading WWE creative.

“Yeah man, it’s great,” she said. “Obviously, he has a great mind for it. His track record with what he’s done with women in NXT, I’m a product of that. I got to be in that system and become who I am today and he’s really championed just women’s wrestling, in general. And not looking at it as women’s wrestling, it’s just this is a story, these are two people in a story, how do we make this story good? And so that’s what I love about it, just how do we make the story good no matter what the gender is.”

Lynch is currently out of action with a separated shoulder. It was noted in early August that surgery was possible, but Lynch stated a few weeks back in an Instagram Live video with Brian Gewirtz that she has a lot more mobility now, and that the injury is healing quick.

“I’m feeling strong, I’m feeling goo. So, I’m hoping it won’t be much time at all,” Lynch said of her in-ring return.



