Becky Lynch has revealed what her teased “big announcement” was all about, and it comes with a shot of caffeine.

Taking to social media on Monday afternoon, Lynch confirmed that AMO coffee will officially be part of WWE World during WrestleMania week, giving fans an early taste of the brand.

“BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!! AMO is headed to WWE WORLD powered by Fanatics,” she wrote. “The WWE Universe will be the first to try our ready-to-drink coffee and will have priority access to be one of the first to pick up boxes of AMO!”

Lynch continued to hype the experience, encouraging fans to stop by and check it out in person.

“Come by our booth, grab a coffee, and see why this coffee is the greatest of all time (not just me saying it)!”

Becky Lynch is scheduled to challenge AJ Lee for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.