WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch says she was able to return to the ring at WrestleMania 37, and was discussed for a match against Bayley. That would’ve been her first match since taking time off for her first pregnancy.

The Lynch vs. Bayley match had been rumored in the days leading up to WrestleMania 37. WWE had Bayley appear in various segments with Hall of Famers and the hosts, Titus O’Neil and Hulk Hogan. However, WrestleMania 37 Night 1 and Night 2 happened with no sign of Lynch.

In an update, Lynch spoke with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy while at today’s WWE live event from The O2 Arena in London. Lynch confirmed that the WrestleMania 37 match with Bayley was in the works, but obviously didn’t happen.

Lynch then confirmed reports that she was not returning until October, likely after the WWE Draft. However, she noted how WWE called her the week of SummerSlam, and that’s when she made her big return to win the title.

SummerSlam saw Carmella replace Sasha Banks in a match against then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Banks had been pulled from the road for an unknown reason. Carmella was quickly taken out by the returning Lynch, who then quickly defeated Belair for the title.

Bayley has not wrestled since the June 25 edition of SmackDown, when she and Seth Rollins teamed to defeat Belair and Cesaro. That match came days after Belair defeated Bayley in a Hell In a Cell match at the June 20 HIAC pay-per-view.

Lynch is set to defend her title against Belair at Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

