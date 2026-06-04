Becky Lynch has built one of the most decorated careers in WWE history, but “The Man” says there is still one item left on her personal checklist.

While appearing on What’s Your Story with Stephanie McMahon (full episode below), Lynch reflected on how her perspective toward creative decisions has changed over the years.

After accomplishing nearly everything possible in WWE, the former multi-time world champion explained that she no longer feels the need to fight every creative direction and instead focuses on making the most of whatever role she’s given.

“Gosh, I think it’s a little bit from column A and a little bit from column B, right where I know I’ve proved myself enough, and I’m at the point in my career where I’m immensely confident in my ability,” Lynch said. “And in ‘what do you want me to do? Okay, yeah, whatever’. If I agree with it or I don’t agree with it, and sometimes I’ll be like, that’s great, that’s amazing. Sometimes I’ll disagree. But you got to play the job.”

Even with a résumé that includes virtually every major accomplishment available to a WWE Superstar, Lynch admitted there is still one prize she has never captured — the Money in the Bank briefcase.

And judging by her comments, she already knows exactly how she’d use it.

“I think it’s a lot of years, isn’t it? And then it’s every goal that I wanted to take off the list I have bar one, just a silly, not that it’s silly, I want the Money in the Bank briefcase,” she continued. “And especially this character with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Everybody would hate it so much because they wanted to go to somebody younger, somebody up and coming, somebody who’s never been a champion before and ah. F*cking just love that in everybody’s face and have all the champions fear me. Oh, the power, you know.”

That’s a terrifying thought for the rest of the WWE roster.

Lynch’s comments come as she continues adding to a Hall of Fame-worthy legacy that already includes Grand Slam Champion status, a Royal Rumble victory, and her historic role in the first-ever women’s WrestleMania main event, where she left with both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

The only thing missing from the collection, it seems, is the Money in the Bank briefcase.