Becky Lynch almost missed this week’s WWE RAW because of a recent cyst removal.

As noted, there was some speculation on Lynch’s status early Monday morning as her announced match with Zoey Stark was removed from WWE’s official RAW preview. It was later reported that the match was nixed because Lynch was injured and not medically cleared to compete. A follow-up report said Lynch was waiting to be cleared and if she was, then the match would happen on RAW. Lynch ended up getting cleared before RAW, and she was defeated by Stark after ringside interference by WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

In an update, Lynch spoke with USA Today while at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night and revealed that she recently had a procedure done to remove a cyst and was still awaiting clearance for Monday’s match.

Lynch worked WWE Money In the Bank on July 1, then flew from London to the United States in time for last week’s RAW, where she did a promo segment with Stark and Stratus to set up this week’s match. She noted that after landing back in the United States from London, she had to go to the Emergency Room to get a cyst removed. She had a follow-up procedure done this past Friday.

“When I landed from London, I had to go to the ER and had to get a cyst removed,” Lynch said. “Then had to get that redone on Friday, but was in the ring, fine, ready to go by Monday.”

Lynch’s husband, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, added, “Long story short, she’s a savage. Nothing can keep her down.”

Lynch is expected to face Stratus at WWE SummerSlam on August 5, in a rematch of their WWE Night of Champions match from May 27. Stratus won that match after an assist by Stark.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.