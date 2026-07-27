Becky Lynch believes one small detail made Seth Rollins’ surprise SummerSlam cash-in far more believable.

On WWE: Unreal on Netflix, it was revealed that WWE came up with the plan during the summer of 2025 to fake Rollins’ knee injury, paving the way for his shocking return and Money in the Bank cash-in to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Rollins recently sat down with Lynch on The Rich Eisen Show (see video below), where the couple looked back on the memorable angle. During the discussion, Rollins revealed that an early idea called for him to appear in full ring gear before the cash-in.

Lynch quickly shot down that concept, explaining that fans would have immediately seen through the angle if Rollins had been dressed to wrestle.

“If you’re in your gear, everybody knows what’s happening,” Lynch said, noting that the audience never would have believed the injury long enough for the moment when Rollins dramatically tossed aside his crutches before cashing in.

Instead, Rollins appeared in street clothes, helping sell the injury until the last possible second and making the eventual reveal one of the biggest surprises of the night.

Featured below is a transcript of the back-and-forth Lynch and Rollins had where they shared the story:

Becky Lynch: “I was on the bus when that conversation happened.” Seth Rollins: “You were. Yeah, she was a consultant.” Lynch: “Yes. I was a staunch believer that you shouldn’t be in your gear.” Rollins: “That’s right.” Lynch: “They wanted you in your gear and I was like, ‘Eh, he can’t be in his gear.’” Rollins: “Yeah, the initial was, ‘Oh, you’re coming out because you’re cashing in. You have to be in your gear because it’s gonna be a match’ and she was like, ‘Absolutely not. If you’re in your gear, then they know. It’s a dead giveaway. Don’t do it.’ I didn’t know. Always listen to The Man.”

Also during a separate appearance on Off The Ropes via WWE Radio, Becky Lynch explained her current WWE hiatus: “Sometimes You Gotta Let ‘Em Know …”.