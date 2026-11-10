Becky Lynch isn’t holding back when it comes to Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day.

Following her surprise WWE TV return on the November 9 episode of WWE Raw in Greenville, South Carolina, “The Man” appeared on the Raw Recap podcast to discuss her comeback, her upcoming Women’s World Championship match against Morgan at Survivor Series, and her issues with several members of The Judgment Day.

When asked whether Morgan’s championship reign has negatively impacted the Raw women’s division, Lynch wasted little time making her feelings known.

“Yes. 100% I do. 100% I do. Yes. Yes. Because what, like, her biggest claim to fame is that she didn’t defend her title for 100 days. Like, that’s the only thing that people have been talking about with Liv. That’s it.”

Lynch argued that Morgan’s reign has generated more attention for her lack of title defenses than anything she has accomplished as champion.

“Like, the thing that people have talked about with her hasn’t been the work that she’s done, hasn’t been the people that she’s brought up, hasn’t been the competition and the fight that she’s brought out of people. It’s the fact that she’s best known for not doing anything, and I think that sums her up.”

The former women’s champion also addressed her unexpected appearance on Raw, where she was revealed as IYO SKY’s mystery partner for a tag team match against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Asked whether her motivation was helping SKY or getting an opportunity to attack The Judgment Day, Lynch made it clear that both played a role.

“A little bit from column A, a little bit from column B. You know, I think the great thing about IYO is one, she’s wonderful. She’s very lovable. She’s been missing something. You know, I said it a few months ago. I called her IYO Jannetty and she needed a Shawn Michaels.”

Lynch continued by taking credit for helping SKY bring out another side of her personality during their successful reunion on Monday night.

“So here I was to deliver, and I think she was grateful for that. I think we brought something out of her that we hadn’t seen in a while, which was charisma, you know, because sometimes IYO, she can come across a bit reserved, you know, as a performer. She needs to be helped a little bit out of her comfort zone, out of her shell. So I think I did that tonight, and then just, of course, it’s always wonderful to kick the bejesus out of the Judgment Day, especially that little twerp, Roxanne, and that Labrador, Raquel.”

From there, Lynch turned her attention to Rodriguez, questioning why someone with her physical advantages would continue following Morgan rather than pursuing her own success.

“She follows around Liv Morgan like she’s a puppy looking for an owner. Like, what are you doing? You’re six foot tall. You could eat her. You could eat her. You know? Don’t spare the bones. What are you doing? Why are you wasting your time? Why are you wasting your time?”

Lynch then returned to criticizing Morgan, mocking her voice and suggesting that the Women’s World Champion has become overly dependent on her Judgment Day allies.

“This woman who goes around with a voice as shrill and that only, I don’t know, dogs in probably, I don’t know, Russia can hear because it’s so high pitched and shrill and it just wrecks me head. It’s probably given me about 14 concussions in the last year, and you know, they’re helping her out. They’re propping her up, but she can’t do nothing on her own.”

She also pointed to Morgan’s recent matches, including her Crown Jewel encounter with Chelsea Green, as examples of why she believes the champion needs assistance to remain successful.

“She can’t do nothing on her own. She was losing a Chelsea. She would have lost to me if they didn’t jump in. What are they getting out of this?”

Lynch was particularly critical of Perez’s involvement with the faction, arguing that the former NXT standout has taken a backseat despite once being considered among WWE’s brightest young prospects.

“What is Roxanne getting out of this? Roxanne, who everybody was saying, ‘oh, she’s going to be the prodigy.’ She is a prodigy. She’s incredible. She started wrestling when she was, you know, right out the womb, and she would travel to Booker T’s school, and everybody was like, she’s going to be the one. She’s the one standing in the shadows. What is she getting out of this?”

Although Lynch acknowledged Perez’s abilities, she questioned the direction of her character and suggested that the young star should focus more on fighting than trying to project a certain image.

“She’s not this girl. The girl that she is, that she’s coming out, she’s trying to be cool, trying to be tough with her little entrance? I’m sick of that entrance. I want to see her come out and throw fists. You know what I mean? Throw fists. None of this cutesy crap where she’s sitting on the rope. Look at me, me, me. No.”

Lynch went on to suggest that Perez would benefit from different influences, even offering herself as an example of someone who could help guide her career.

“I’m going to throw you off that rope. I’m going to beat the bejesus out of you, and you should be ready for that, and you would be ready for that if you had some good influence. If you were under the tutelage of… Me or somebody, or it doesn’t have to be me. It could be somebody else. I mean, I’m probably the best, but that’s it.”

She closed that portion of the discussion by again questioning what Perez has gained from spending so much time alongside Morgan.

“But like, what is she doing with Liv Morgan? It’s not helping her. It’s not advancing her career. How long has she been with her? Two years.”

Lynch and Morgan are scheduled to meet for the WWE Women’s World Championship at Survivor Series on November 28 in Houston, Texas.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.