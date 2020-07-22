Becky Lynch Said She Originally Thought Of Having A Child After Her Wrestling Career Ended

WWE superstar Becky Lynch was the latest guest on the Bella Twins podcast where The Man gave an update on her pregnancy, and what it’s been like to experience her first trimester. The former Raw women’s champion begins by talking about the physical exhaustion that she’s been going through.
I wasn’t exhausted, but…I can’t push anymore, and I don’t know if that’s like a mental thing, and I’m just…you don’t know whats’ going on, so you’re worried about everything, because I’ve never felt this before, so I don’t know what to do and what not to do. So I think I was a little overly cautious about everything.
She later reveals that her original plan was to have a child after her wrestling career had ended, but says that once she met Seth she knew it to be the right time. She also adds that guys usually don’t take anytime off, so why should she?
Originally I was like, ‘I’ll wait until I’m done wrestling and then I’ll have a family,’ but then I started thinking, ‘Why do I have to do that? Guys don’t have to do that. Hell, I’ll just do it whenever the time feels like.
Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)
