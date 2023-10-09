Becky Lynch gives an update on her new memoir, entitled, “The Man: Not Your Average Girl.”

The current reigning NXT Women’s Champion announced on social media that the book, which is set for a March 2024 release, is now available for pre-order. Lynch also reveals the cover art.

🚨 LIFE NEWS 🚨 I’m proud to announce that after some time collecting my thoughts and putting pen to paper, you can now pre-order your copy of Becky Lynch: The Man RIGHT NOW wherever you purchase your books! Pre-order links in bio! pic.twitter.com/AqaIBggryr — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 9, 2023

Lynch will be in action on this evening’s edition of Raw, where she will be defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Tegan Nox. You can check out the full lineup to the show here.

UPDATE: WWE has since touted Lynch’s upcoming book with a new press release. You can check that out below.