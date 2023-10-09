Becky Lynch gives an update on her new memoir, entitled, “The Man: Not Your Average Girl.”
The current reigning NXT Women’s Champion announced on social media that the book, which is set for a March 2024 release, is now available for pre-order. Lynch also reveals the cover art.
🚨 LIFE NEWS 🚨
I’m proud to announce that after some time collecting my thoughts and putting pen to paper, you can now pre-order your copy of Becky Lynch: The Man RIGHT NOW wherever you purchase your books!
Lynch will be in action on this evening’s edition of Raw, where she will be defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Tegan Nox. You can check out the full lineup to the show here.
UPDATE: WWE has since touted Lynch’s upcoming book with a new press release. You can check that out below.
Becky Lynch’s New Memoir ‘Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl’ – Pre-Order Today
Do you want an inside look at one of the most elite Superstars of the modern era? Then pre-order a copy of Becky Lynch’s fascinating new memoir, “Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl,” today.
The Man’s memoir officially comes out on March 26, 2024. However, it’s AVAILABLE NOW for pre-order in the US on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million and Bookshop and in the UK on Amazon and Waterstones.
This compelling and deeply personal memoir from Rebecca Quin – aka The Man, aka Becky Lynch – delves into her earliest wrestling days, her scrappy beginnings and her meteoric rise to fame. Click here for more information on this highly-anticipated read.