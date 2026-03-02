Becky Lynch has compiled one of the most complete résumés in modern WWE history. Multiple world titles. WrestleMania main event. NXT gold. Tag team championships. Yet one accolade still eludes her.

Appearing alongside husband Seth Rollins for GQ, Lynch admitted there is a single achievement she still hopes to secure before her career winds down.

“I haven’t won Money in the Bank,” Lynch said. “I’d be a great Money in the Bank winner.”

Since WWE introduced the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match in 2017, Lynch has competed in five iterations of the bout, including one held on SmackDown television. Each time, she has fallen short.

From a strategic standpoint, the Money in the Bank contract is uniquely powerful. It guarantees a championship opportunity at any time within a year, often allowing the winner to dictate timing and circumstances. For a character as opportunistic and verbally sharp as Lynch, the briefcase feels like a natural extension of her persona.

There is also one championship she has yet to capture: the WWE Women’s United States Championship. Lynch has held the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, but she has not publicly indicated strong interest in switching brands to pursue its counterpart.

Over the past 13 years, Lynch has been central to WWE’s women’s evolution. She was instrumental in the mid-2010s Women’s Revolution and elevated her standing further by organically connecting with audiences. In 2019, she joined Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in becoming one of the first women to main-event WrestleMania.

She is a seven-time world champion in WWE, in addition to holding the NXT Women’s Championship and the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

In most careers, the résumé would be considered complete. But competitive athletes often focus on the missing piece rather than the completed collection. For Lynch, that missing piece is a briefcase hanging above the ring.

In wrestling psychology, unfinished goals often drive the most compelling final chapters.