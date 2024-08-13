Becky Lynch recently shared an update on how she’s been doing.

The last time Lynch competed in the ring was during the May 27th episode of WWE Raw, where she lost the WWE Women’s World Championship to Liv Morgan. As of June 1st, Lynch is reported to be a free agent.

During an appearance on “Games With Names” with Julian Edelman, Lynch was asked a straightforward question about her well-being.

It’s great. It’s great. Everything is great. I have my wonderful little family. I have many options on the table. I get to, for the first time in a long time, get to take a breath to appreciate everything. When you’re on the road 52 weeks a year, non-stop, going from town to town to town, and in the last three years, I added to the chaos by having a daughter who I would bring everywhere with me. On top of that, I decided it would be good to write my biography. For the last year or two, it was pure chaos. Now, I’m taking a little bit more time. I’m taking a breath. Getting to look around the world. Getting to look at what I created and evaluate everything. It’s been wonderful.

Following the airing of her A&E Biography, Becky expressed her gratitude to fans on social media, which led some to speculate that she might be hinting at retirement. You can check out her full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)