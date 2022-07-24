WWE superstar Becky Lynch responded to a fan tweet earlier today that praised The Man for being one of the company’s biggest success stories, even stating that it was as if she was engineered in a WWE lab.

Lynch writes back that she was not engineered, but has dedicated 20-plus years to the business and worked her way to the top. She also promises to leave SummerSlam as a world champion once again. Her full tweet reads:

“I wasn’t engineered in the lab like others. I am a product of almost 20 years of dedication, extensive training, heart, passion, resiliency, outperforming, always pushing the envelope, evolving, not getting by on looks. And at Summerslam I will evolve into your next champion.”

Lynch won the title from Belair at last year’s SummerSlam in a controversial 26 seconds, but the EST would dethrone Lynch at this year’s WrestleMania. See her tweet below.