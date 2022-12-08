WWE superstar Becky Lynch recently joined The Verge to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on making a return for WarGames, and how her shoulder is still not completely healed after landing on it wrong during her SummerSlam matchup with Bianca Belair. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says it was amazing to be back in front of fans but admits that her shoulder is still not feeling 100%:

It felt amazing to be out in front of the crowd again and how electric that was, in such a wild capacity as WarGames. That’s a match that I’ve never done before and it’s a very daunting match. You’ve got two rings, you’ve got a giant cage and anything goes. Truth be told, my shoulder still isn’t feeling right. So to say I was nervous is probably a bit of an understatement. But once you get out there, once you get in front of the crowd and you feel that energy, then you forget everything else. There’s not another feeling like it.

Having the mindset that she can’t half-ass anything in WarGames: