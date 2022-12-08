WWE superstar Becky Lynch recently joined The Verge to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on making a return for WarGames, and how her shoulder is still not completely healed after landing on it wrong during her SummerSlam matchup with Bianca Belair. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Says it was amazing to be back in front of fans but admits that her shoulder is still not feeling 100%:
It felt amazing to be out in front of the crowd again and how electric that was, in such a wild capacity as WarGames. That’s a match that I’ve never done before and it’s a very daunting match. You’ve got two rings, you’ve got a giant cage and anything goes. Truth be told, my shoulder still isn’t feeling right. So to say I was nervous is probably a bit of an understatement. But once you get out there, once you get in front of the crowd and you feel that energy, then you forget everything else. There’s not another feeling like it.
Having the mindset that she can’t half-ass anything in WarGames:
It was both terrifying and painful. Even with the nerves, I was like: “I want something that people can remember from this match”. If I come back then I’ve got to put my body on the line and I can’t half-ass it because then I’m not The Man and I’m not the Becky Lynch that people paid to see. I had in my head that I wanted to flatten somebody, flatten some fools with the leg drop through the table. When the opportunity came up and it was time to go, well, then there’s nothing left to do but do it. You can see even when I’m up there there’s a moment of hesitation where I have a moment with myself. When I landed, of course it was painful, although I think it might have been a little bit more painful for Dakota Kai.