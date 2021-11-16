WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with Vincent Beltran about a all things pro-wrestling, specifically how she obsesses on how to make the art of the sport that much better. The Man also touches on her mentality for succeeding in WWE, which breaks down to one key term: “Make good sh*t.” Highlights from the interview are below.

How she obsesses on how to make her art better:

“It is 100% my art. I think about it constantly and obsess about how it can be better and I can be better and how the whole industry can be better and I think that was my mindset when I came back; be better than ever.”

On having the mentality of making good sh*t:

“Also, just make good shit, essentially. That’s all I was thinking, how do we make good shit? Whatever we do, make it good shit. I suppose that’s my wrestling mentality.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)