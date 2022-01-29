The latest guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions was current Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch, who spoke about a number of different topics, including how she pitched to lose at WrestleMania 36 against Shayna Baszler, as well as her thoughts on that awkward title exchange with Charlotte Flair from a SmackDown last year. Highlights are below.

Says she pitched to lose the women’s championship to Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36:

It is hard as a babyface to stay champion that long. I had actually pitched to lose at WrestleMania 36 because it is simply far too taxing and difficult to stay champion for that long and as a babyface I think I’m pretty good in the chase. We did not go that direction. I ended up holding that for 398 days.

On the awkward title exchange segment with Charlotte Flair last year that led to a backstage confrontation:

Oh god, yeah. It really should been easy. It was supposed to be a straightforward thing where we had to just exchange the titles, I grab it out of her hand unknowingly, I’m ‘Becky 2 Belts’ for a second, then I toss her the title and she tells Sonya to pick it up and challenges me for a fight and I back out of it and go. Everybody was supposed to get their moment there in the end. There was a lot heat there afterwards because that was the way it was supposed to be done. In advance, I informed people that this is unlikey to happen, when I try to grab it, she’s going to drop it – and that’s what happened.

Broken Skull Sessions can be watched on the WWE Network on Peacock.

